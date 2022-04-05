Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 27,323 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,323 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $6,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 4.5% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial grew its position in Ally Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 10,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALLY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

Ally Financial stock opened at $43.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.57. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $139,326.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 11,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $556,311.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,540 shares of company stock worth $818,663. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

