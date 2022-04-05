Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 14,733 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,733 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Discovery by 92.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 96,008 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Discovery by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,014,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,484,000 after purchasing an additional 494,378 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Discovery by 242.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 117,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 6,992 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $25.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $45.47.

Discovery ( NASDAQ:DISCA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DISCA shares. Bank of America raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discovery in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.26.

About Discovery (Get Rating)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.