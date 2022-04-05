Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 8,590 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 25.7% during the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,548,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 60.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,734,000 after acquiring an additional 69,822 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 452.8% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 36,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.44% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.17.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.
