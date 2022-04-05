Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 5,385 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,385 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 17.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the third quarter worth $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SCI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Service Co. International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.75.

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $65.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. Service Co. International has a one year low of $50.99 and a one year high of $71.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.54.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.19%.

Service Co. International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following business segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization and catering.

