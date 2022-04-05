IDOX (LON:IDOX) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $68.10

IDOX plc (LON:IDOX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 68.10 ($0.89) and traded as low as GBX 62 ($0.81). IDOX shares last traded at GBX 62 ($0.81), with a volume of 2,192,789 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 78 ($1.02) target price on shares of IDOX in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 78.75 ($1.03).

Get IDOX alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.47. The stock has a market cap of £276.59 million and a PE ratio of 22.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 65.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 68.10.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from IDOX’s previous dividend of $0.30. IDOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.11%.

About IDOX (LON:IDOX)

Idox plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and information services for the management of local government and other organizations. The company operates through three segments: Public Sector Software, Engineering Information Management, and Content. It offers tools to manage information and knowledge, documents, content, business processes, and workflow, as well as connects directly with the citizens through the Web; elections management solutions; and decision support content, which include grants and planning policy information, as well as corporate compliance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.