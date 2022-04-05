Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Identiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ INVE traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.19. 66,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,239. Identiv has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.07. The firm has a market cap of $361.02 million, a PE ratio of -1,619.00 and a beta of 1.61.

Identiv ( NASDAQ:INVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $28.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.45 million. Identiv had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 1.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Identiv will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder purchased 59,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.16 per share, with a total value of $900,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Kremen sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $223,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 116,875 shares of company stock worth $1,771,864 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Identiv during the fourth quarter valued at $13,553,000. Marathon Capital Management bought a new position in Identiv during the third quarter worth $5,158,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC increased its position in Identiv by 34.6% during the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 544,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,263,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Identiv by 975.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 125,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 113,775 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Identiv by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,330,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,429,000 after buying an additional 89,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

