Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX) Director Mark Mcdade Buys 42,225 Shares

Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) Director Mark Mcdade bought 42,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $299,797.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ICVX stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $6.48. 19,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,460. Icosavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.07.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Icosavax, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICVX. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Icosavax in the third quarter valued at about $21,725,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Icosavax during the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Icosavax in the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Icosavax in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,193,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Icosavax during the 3rd quarter worth $445,000. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Icosavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.57.

Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases. The company, with the help of its virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology, focuses primarily on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Its products in pipeline include IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) monovalent antigen candidate with RSV/human metapneumovirus (hMPV) bivalent target indication; IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target; and IVX-411, an original receptor binding domain (RBD) sequence antigen with SARS-CoV-2 target indication and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

