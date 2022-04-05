Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudbay Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.40.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Shares of HBM stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $9.60.

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $425.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Hudbay Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is -2.15%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

About Hudbay Minerals (Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold dorÃ©; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.