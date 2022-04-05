Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Purchased by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Hubbell by 1,077.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 591,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,868,000 after buying an additional 541,253 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 3,086.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 356,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,438,000 after acquiring an additional 345,468 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 261.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 270,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,817,000 after purchasing an additional 195,347 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Hubbell by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,118,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,787,000 after purchasing an additional 152,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hubbell by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 166,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,138,000 after purchasing an additional 123,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $213,952.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total transaction of $1,887,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HUBB shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hubbell from $207.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.50.

Shares of HUBB opened at $185.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.26. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $170.76 and a 52-week high of $212.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.19.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.69%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

