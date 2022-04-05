Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $30.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Honda’s sharp focus on providing attractive products with expanding lineup of electric vehicles (EVs) is likely to boost prospects. Collaboration with General Motors to develop two large-sized EV models will spur the Japanese auto giant’s e-mobility game. As part of the global restructuring move, Honda has been taking steps to control costs and optimize production capacity. However, chip famine, soaring commodity and freight costs, a tough labor environment and logistical challenges will result in manufacturing inefficiencies, thereby weighing on near-term gross margins. Moreover, the company trimmed its revenue forecasts in view of the sales status in India and the impact from semiconductor supply shortage. High R&D expenses and capex requirement will limit cash flows. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

HMC stock opened at $28.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Honda Motor has a 52-week low of $26.16 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.69.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.32 billion. Equities analysts expect that Honda Motor will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in Honda Motor by 38.4% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,027,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,521,000 after purchasing an additional 285,218 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new position in Honda Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $1,036,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Honda Motor in the third quarter worth about $92,000. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Honda Motor by 0.6% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 110,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Honda Motor by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.31% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

