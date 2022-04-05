Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.60 to $3.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Home Point Capital from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Point Capital from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Home Point Capital from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Home Point Capital from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Point Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMPT opened at $3.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.06. Home Point Capital has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $10.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.88 million, a PE ratio of 2.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.19.

Home Point Capital ( NASDAQ:HMPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Home Point Capital had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $180.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Home Point Capital will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Point Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.45%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 449.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 118,093 shares in the last quarter. Sovarnum Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Home Point Capital in the third quarter valued at $351,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 376,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Home Point Capital in the third quarter valued at $513,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 37.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

