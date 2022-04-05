Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Receives $15.05 Average PT from Analysts

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.05.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HLLY. Raymond James increased their price objective on Holley from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Get Holley alerts:

In related news, Director David S. Lobel sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $33,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David S. Lobel sold 2,000,000 shares of Holley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $26,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Holley by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 629,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after purchasing an additional 23,236 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Holley by 616.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after acquiring an additional 503,609 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Holley by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 20,218 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Holley during the fourth quarter worth about $456,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Holley during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLLY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.83. The company had a trading volume of 144,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,762. Holley has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.46.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.59 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Holley will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Holley (Get Rating)

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.