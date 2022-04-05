Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.40.

HCMLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Holcim from CHF 52 to CHF 55 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Holcim from CHF 59 to CHF 56 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Holcim from CHF 59 to CHF 58 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Holcim alerts:

HCMLY traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.71. 77,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,208. Holcim has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $12.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.09.

Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Holcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.