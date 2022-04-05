Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $1,159.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,041 ($13.65) to GBX 1,027 ($13.47) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Hiscox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $799.51.

OTCMKTS:HCXLF remained flat at $$11.75 during trading hours on Tuesday. Hiscox has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.72.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

