Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Stock Price Down 3.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.4% on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $5.40 to $3.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Hippo traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $2.01. 3,476 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,007,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hippo from $4.60 to $3.76 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JMP Securities began coverage on Hippo in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hippo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hippo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIPO. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hippo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Hippo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Hippo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hippo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hippo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 10.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.96.

Hippo Company Profile (NYSE:HIPO)

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

