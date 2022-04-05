Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) will report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hims & Hers Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.01). Hims & Hers Health reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.03). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hims & Hers Health.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.79 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 39.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.28%. The company’s revenue was up 104.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

In other news, Director Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 86,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total transaction of $448,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $45,198.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,896 shares of company stock worth $714,701 over the last 90 days. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,524,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 25.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 8,925.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,579,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIMS stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $5.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,219,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,398,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 0.18. Hims & Hers Health has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $15.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.80.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

