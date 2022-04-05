Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hillman Solutions Corp. is a provider of complete hardware solutions. It designs product and merchandising solutions for complex categories which deliver to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores and OEM & Industrial customers. Hillman Solutions Corp., formerly known as Landcadia Holdings III Inc., is based in CINCINNATI. “

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hillman Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.79.

Shares of HLMN stock opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. Hillman Solutions has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.00.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $344.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert O. Kraft purchased 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.35 per share, for a total transaction of $491,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Cahill purchased 94,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,731.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 161,186 shares of company stock worth $1,694,802 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Hillman Solutions by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

