Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 126.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 31.2% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Hess by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 6.5% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Hess by 6.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,397 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 2,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $230,330.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 7,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $673,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,002,198 shares of company stock worth $96,261,545 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Hess from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Hess from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.46.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $109.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $61.93 and a 52-week high of $111.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.30. The company has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.95 and a beta of 1.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

