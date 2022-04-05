Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,720 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $4,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,012,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,517,000 after acquiring an additional 74,700 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth $42,191,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at $620,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth about $61,990,000. Institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HSIC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

HSIC stock opened at $87.71 on Tuesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.97 and a 52-week high of $89.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott Philip Serota acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.87 per share, with a total value of $85,870.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $1,997,984.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

