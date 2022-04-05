Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Helios Technologies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Helios Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.91 EPS.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $217.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Helios Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helios Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.20.

Shares of HLIO stock opened at $77.13 on Monday. Helios Technologies has a 52-week low of $67.29 and a 52-week high of $114.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 11.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,862,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Helios Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,417,000 after acquiring an additional 26,859 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Helios Technologies by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 11,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Helios Technologies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

