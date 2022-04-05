Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.22. Heartland Express posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.57 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

HTLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Heartland Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stephens decreased their target price on Heartland Express from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut Heartland Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Heartland Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Shares of HTLD stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $13.25. The company had a trading volume of 10,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,736. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.83. Heartland Express has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $20.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTLD. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 195.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 123.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

