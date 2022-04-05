Head-To-Head Review: VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) and MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD)

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Rating) and MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VolitionRx and MyMD Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VolitionRx $90,000.00 1,754.79 -$26.82 million ($0.50) -5.90 MyMD Pharmaceuticals $1.58 million 115.14 -$29.89 million N/A N/A

VolitionRx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MyMD Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for VolitionRx and MyMD Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VolitionRx 0 0 1 0 3.00 MyMD Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

VolitionRx has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MyMD Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares VolitionRx and MyMD Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VolitionRx -29,465.93% -110.92% -80.49% MyMD Pharmaceuticals N/A -105.37% -97.15%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.5% of VolitionRx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of VolitionRx shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

VolitionRx beats MyMD Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

VolitionRx Company Profile (Get Rating)

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q Vet Cancer Screening Test for veterinary applications. The company also develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers. In addition, it is developing various veterinary products, including a treatment monitoring test, a disease recurrence test, and a point-of-care platform. VolitionRx Limited is based in Austin, Texas.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical development stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates to treat autoimmune, and aging and age-related diseases. It is developing MYMD-1, a clinical stage small molecule that regulates the immunometabolic system to treat autoimmune disease, including multiple sclerosis, diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, and inflammatory bowel diseases, as well as to treat age-related illnesses such as, frailty and sarcopenia. The company is also developing Supera-CBD, a synthetic preclinical cannabidiol derivative that targets CB2 receptors. The company is based in Baltimore, Maryland.

