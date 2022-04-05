Head to Head Review: Atotech (ATC) and Its Competitors

Atotech (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) is one of 18 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous chemical products” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Atotech to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.4% of Atotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Atotech and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atotech -0.01% 4.43% 0.95% Atotech Competitors 25.05% 9.44% 0.21%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atotech and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Atotech $1.23 billion -$289.40 million -55.02 Atotech Competitors $1.11 billion $23.67 million 8.15

Atotech has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Atotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Atotech has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atotech’s competitors have a beta of 2.98, indicating that their average stock price is 198% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Atotech and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atotech 1 6 0 0 1.86 Atotech Competitors 96 385 335 9 2.31

Atotech currently has a consensus target price of $25.80, indicating a potential upside of 11.64%. As a group, “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies have a potential downside of 5.36%. Given Atotech’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Atotech is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Atotech competitors beat Atotech on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Atotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies. Its products and technologies serve the principal electronics end-markets, including communication, computer, automotive, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military industries. The GMF segment provides chemistry, production technology, and services to the surface finishing industries in various areas of application. Its products and technologies serve the primary surface finishing end-markets comprising the automotive, consumer electronics, construction, sanitary, white goods, and oil and gas industries. The company also offers on-site support and training services. Atotech Limited was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in West Bromwich, United Kingdom.

