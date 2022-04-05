Head to Head Comparison: Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) & Decision Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:DECN)

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) and Decision Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:DECN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

This table compares Aspen Technology and Decision Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspen Technology 38.80% 38.51% 20.61% Decision Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Aspen Technology and Decision Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspen Technology 1 2 5 0 2.50 Decision Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aspen Technology currently has a consensus price target of $168.33, suggesting a potential upside of 0.95%. Given Aspen Technology’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Aspen Technology is more favorable than Decision Diagnostics.

Volatility and Risk

Aspen Technology has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Decision Diagnostics has a beta of -2.17, meaning that its stock price is 317% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aspen Technology and Decision Diagnostics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspen Technology $709.38 million 15.63 $319.80 million $3.80 43.76 Decision Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Aspen Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Decision Diagnostics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.6% of Aspen Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Decision Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Aspen Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aspen Technology beats Decision Diagnostics on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aspen Technology (Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments. The company's software suites include aspenONE Engineering, aspenONE Manufacturing and Supply Chain, and aspenONE Asset Performance that are integrated applications, which allow end users to design process manufacturing environments, monitor operational performances, respond and adapt to operational changes, predict asset reliability and equipment failure, and manage planning and scheduling activities, as well as collaborate across these functions and activities. It also provides software maintenance and support, professional, and training services. The company's customers comprise companies that are engaged in the process and other capital-intensive industries, such as energy, chemicals, engineering, and construction, as well as pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, transportation, power, metals and mining, pulp and paper, and consumer packaged goods. Aspen Technology, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

About Decision Diagnostics (Get Rating)

Decision Diagnostics Corp. engages in prescription and non-prescription diagnostics and home testing products. It provides blood glucose home testing test strips and exciting new concepts for blood testing monitors. The company diagnostics also provides smart phone based electronic medical record applications which allow physicians to carry access and update their patients’ histories, medication data and best care guidelines at the point of care. Decision Diagnostics was founded on July 6, 2000 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.