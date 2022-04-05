Head-To-Head Analysis: Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) versus Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yiren Digital and Coinbase Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yiren Digital $607.20 million 0.35 -$106.17 million $0.26 9.73 Coinbase Global $7.84 billion 4.96 $3.62 billion $14.41 12.29

Coinbase Global has higher revenue and earnings than Yiren Digital. Yiren Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coinbase Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Yiren Digital and Coinbase Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yiren Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A Coinbase Global 1 4 17 0 2.73

Coinbase Global has a consensus target price of $318.53, suggesting a potential upside of 79.79%. Given Coinbase Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Coinbase Global is more favorable than Yiren Digital.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.0% of Yiren Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.3% of Coinbase Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.2% of Yiren Digital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Yiren Digital and Coinbase Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yiren Digital 3.19% 19.52% 11.26% Coinbase Global 46.23% 77.65% 22.06%

Summary

Coinbase Global beats Yiren Digital on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yiren Digital (Get Rating)

Yiren Digital Ltd. is engaged in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through Yiren Wealth and Yiren Credit segments. The Yiren Wealth segment specifically targets the mass affluent investors and provides them with one-stop asset allocation-based wealth management solutions. The Yiren Credit segment has the capability to provide individual borrowers and small business owners with a full spectrum of online & offline, multi-channel loan products funded by investors. The company was founded by Ning Tang in March 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Coinbase Global (Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment. Coinbase Global, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

