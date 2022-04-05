Head-To-Head Analysis: Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) versus Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) and Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get Hyperfine alerts:

Hyperfine has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Koninklijke Philips has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Hyperfine and Koninklijke Philips’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyperfine N/A -60.78% -13.81% Koninklijke Philips 19.26% 9.33% 4.12%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.9% of Hyperfine shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.8% of Koninklijke Philips shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hyperfine and Koninklijke Philips’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyperfine $1.50 million 52.72 -$64.85 million N/A N/A Koninklijke Philips $20.30 billion 1.39 $3.93 billion $4.13 7.57

Koninklijke Philips has higher revenue and earnings than Hyperfine.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Hyperfine and Koninklijke Philips, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyperfine 0 0 0 0 N/A Koninklijke Philips 0 7 7 0 2.50

Koninklijke Philips has a consensus target price of $35.67, suggesting a potential upside of 14.13%. Given Koninklijke Philips’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Koninklijke Philips is more favorable than Hyperfine.

Summary

Koninklijke Philips beats Hyperfine on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hyperfine (Get Rating)

Hyperfine Inc. is a groundbreaking medical device company which created Swoop(R), first FDA-cleared portable MRI system(TM). Hyperfine Inc., formerly known as HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp., is based in GUILFORD, Conn.

About Koninklijke Philips (Get Rating)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services. It also offers acute patient management solutions; emergency care solutions; sleep and respiratory care solutions; and electronic medical record and care management solutions. In addition, the company provides power toothbrushes, brush heads, and interdental cleaning and teeth whitening products; infant feeding and digital parental solutions; and male grooming and beauty products and solutions. It has a strategic collaboration with Ibex Medical Analytics Ltd. to jointly promote the digital pathology and AI solutions to hospitals, health networks, and pathology laboratories worldwide, as well as a strategic partnership agreement with NICO.LAB. The company was formerly known as Koninklijke Philips Electronics N.V. and changed its name to Koninklijke Philips N.V. in May 2013. Koninklijke Philips N.V. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Hyperfine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyperfine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.