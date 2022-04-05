HC Wainwright Raises Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Price Target to $6.00

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daré Bioscience from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Brookline Capital Management restated a buy rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Daré Bioscience presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:DARE opened at $1.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $134.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.39. Daré Bioscience has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $2.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.65.

Daré Bioscience ( NASDAQ:DARE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Daré Bioscience will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in Daré Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Daré Bioscience during the second quarter worth $120,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Daré Bioscience by 1,349.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 237,675 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Daré Bioscience by 82.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 256,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Daré Bioscience by 346.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 251,440 shares during the last quarter. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daré Bioscience, Inc operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert and Roger L.

