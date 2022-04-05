HashiCorp, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect HashiCorp, Inc. (NYSE:HCP – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for HashiCorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.29). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HashiCorp will report full year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.26). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.37). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HashiCorp.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of HashiCorp stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.49. 37,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,693. HashiCorp has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $102.95.

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

