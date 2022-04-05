Harvest Finance Price Up 2.1% Over Last Week (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $75.55 million and approximately $18.29 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $112.18 or 0.00243710 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 690,754 coins and its circulating supply is 673,424 coins. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

