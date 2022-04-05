Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the mining company on Monday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.02.

Harmony Gold Mining has a dividend payout ratio of 7.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Harmony Gold Mining to earn $0.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.6%.

Shares of NYSE HMY opened at $4.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.45. Harmony Gold Mining has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $5.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HMY shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Investec raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harmony Gold Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $8,290,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 182.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 633,207 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 409,025 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 980,688 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 267,721 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 411,574 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 260,491 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,208,227 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,516,000 after purchasing an additional 240,975 shares during the period. 25.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

