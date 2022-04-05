Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,391.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,470 ($19.28) target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,480 ($19.41) to GBX 1,224 ($16.05) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,315 ($17.25) to GBX 1,205 ($15.80) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HRGLY remained flat at $$27.18 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 275. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.86. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12-month low of $27.18 and a 12-month high of $51.04.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.2824 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.45%.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

