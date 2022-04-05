Harbour Energy plc (HBR) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 7th

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share on Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

HBR opened at GBX 473.88 ($6.21) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 747.69, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. Harbour Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 284 ($3.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 507.33 ($6.65). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 399.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 381.61. The stock has a market cap of £4.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.55.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HBR shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Harbour Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 20.75 ($0.27).

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

