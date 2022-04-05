Handshake (HNS) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $367,616.00

Handshake (HNS) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 5th. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $81.23 million and $367,616.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Handshake has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. One Handshake coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000368 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,946.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,451.97 or 0.07513013 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.46 or 0.00270888 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.00 or 0.00809637 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.51 or 0.00099040 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00012770 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.25 or 0.00481530 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00007476 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $169.48 or 0.00368860 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 479,885,823 coins. The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

