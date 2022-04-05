H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Price Target Cut to SEK 175 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from SEK 200 to SEK 175 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HNNMY. Barclays reduced their price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 220 to SEK 190 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 165 to SEK 160 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from CHF 142 to CHF 140 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 180 to SEK 145 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $145.25.

HNNMY stock opened at $2.73 on Friday. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1 year low of $2.59 and a 1 year high of $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.61. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.26.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HNNMY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. On average, research analysts predict that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

