H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Price Target Cut to SEK 175 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from SEK 200 to SEK 175 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HNNMY. Barclays reduced their price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 220 to SEK 190 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 165 to SEK 160 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from CHF 142 to CHF 140 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 180 to SEK 145 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $145.25.
HNNMY stock opened at $2.73 on Friday. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1 year low of $2.59 and a 1 year high of $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.61. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.26.
About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (Get Rating)
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (HNNMY)
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.