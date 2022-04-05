H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Price Target Cut to SEK 175 by Analysts at Barclays

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from SEK 190 to SEK 175 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

HNNMY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 235 to SEK 225 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 148 to SEK 133 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 95 to SEK 105 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 200 to SEK 175 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 165 to SEK 160 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $145.25.

OTCMKTS HNNMY opened at $2.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average is $3.61. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a one year low of $2.59 and a one year high of $5.16.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HNNMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 5.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

