H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Downgraded to Neutral at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have SEK 190 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of SEK 225.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 165 to SEK 160 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from CHF 142 to CHF 140 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 180 to SEK 145 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 235 to SEK 225 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 200 to SEK 175 in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $145.25.

Shares of HNNMY opened at $2.73 on Monday. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $5.16. The stock has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HNNMY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

