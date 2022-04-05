H Lynn Harton Sells 5,000 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Stock

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) CEO H Lynn Harton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $175,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of United Community Banks stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,451. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. United Community Banks, Inc. has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $39.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.03.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a net margin of 36.63% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $174.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 15,947 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,305,000 after purchasing an additional 41,553 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 95,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UCBI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

United Community Banks Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

