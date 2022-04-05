Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guess’ from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised Guess’ from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Guess’ from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Guess’ from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.67.

Get Guess' alerts:

GES opened at $22.91 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 2.06. Guess’ has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $31.12.

Guess’ ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $799.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.92 million. Guess’ had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guess’ will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

Guess’ announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $175.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,140,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 35,513 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Guess’ by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 147,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 25,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Guess’ by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 120,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

About Guess’ (Get Rating)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.