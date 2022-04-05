GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.87) Per Share

GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for GT Biopharma in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.87) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.82). B. Riley also issued estimates for GT Biopharma’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.93) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.43) EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GT Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.
GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.31).
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTBP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in GT Biopharma in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in GT Biopharma in the third quarter worth about $1,097,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in GT Biopharma in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in GT Biopharma in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in GT Biopharma by 243.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.33% of the company’s stock.
About GT Biopharma (Get Rating)
GT Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of the immuno-oncology therapeutic products based proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform. The TriKE platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system natural killer cells (NK cells).
