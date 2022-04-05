Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,170,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $747,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,088,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,282,000 after buying an additional 117,281 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 13,090 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GDYN. Northland Securities cut their price target on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen lowered Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Grid Dynamics from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.94.

GDYN stock opened at $14.61 on Tuesday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $42.81. The stock has a market cap of $976.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.38 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day moving average is $27.60.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.79 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric Benhamou bought 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $255,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $101,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

