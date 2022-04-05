Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other human epidermal growth factor. The company’s product candidate includes GP2, which is in clinical stage. Greenwich LifeSciences Inc.is based in Stafford, Texas. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

NASDAQ GLSI opened at $20.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.11. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $69.77.

In related news, CEO Snehal Patel acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.80 per share, with a total value of $108,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 13,300 shares of company stock valued at $258,571 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 1,776.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. 6.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

