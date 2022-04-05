Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Given New $1.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GNLN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenlane from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.86.

Get Greenlane alerts:

GNLN stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. Greenlane has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $6.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.25.

Greenlane ( NASDAQ:GNLN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 18.42% and a negative return on equity of 18.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Greenlane will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenlane during the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Greenlane during the 3rd quarter worth $1,038,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenlane during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Greenlane by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 11,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Greenlane by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 34,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

About Greenlane (Get Rating)

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.