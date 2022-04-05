Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 7th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $550.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.55 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts expect Greenbrier Companies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:GBX opened at $49.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.18 and a 200 day moving average of $44.22. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Greenbrier Companies has a 12-month low of $36.19 and a 12-month high of $53.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,256,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,200,000 after purchasing an additional 168,281 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,146,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,597,000 after purchasing an additional 23,972 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $16,231,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 43,994 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on GBX. Stephens upgraded Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

