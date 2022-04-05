Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$40.36.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Great-West Lifeco stock traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$36.61. 787,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,054,758. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$37.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$38.05. Great-West Lifeco has a 12 month low of C$33.51 and a 12 month high of C$41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93, a current ratio of 14.96 and a quick ratio of 12.57.

Great-West Lifeco ( TSE:GWO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$18.12 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Great-West Lifeco will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.69%.

In other news, Director Arshil Jamal sold 50,000 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.00, for a total transaction of C$1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,235,000. Also, Senior Officer Paul Mahon sold 62,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.18, for a total transaction of C$2,501,507.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,795,292.83.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

