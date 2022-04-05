Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

AJX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Great Ajax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Great Ajax by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 227.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Great Ajax during the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AJX traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $11.29. The company had a trading volume of 77,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,675. Great Ajax has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $14.74. The company has a market cap of $261.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.78.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.05). Great Ajax had a net margin of 54.37% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Great Ajax will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.24%.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

