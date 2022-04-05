Graypoint LLC Takes Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Graypoint LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAM. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 226.9% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 60.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $58.62 on Tuesday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.10 and its 200 day moving average is $56.96.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.43%.

BAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.35.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

