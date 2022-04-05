Graypoint LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKG. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 290.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter.

ARKG stock opened at $48.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.59. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $37.94 and a 12 month high of $94.14.

