Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Graco by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital increased its stake in Graco by 2.4% during the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 6,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Graco by 1.2% in the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 14,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Graco by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

GGG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Graco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

Shares of GGG opened at $70.83 on Tuesday. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.41 and a 12-month high of $81.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.70.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Graco had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business had revenue of $539.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other Graco news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $1,979,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

