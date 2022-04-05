Gores Technology Partners (NASDAQ:GTPAU) Shares Up 0.2%

Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.91 and last traded at $9.91. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 10,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.98.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTPAU. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $400,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Gores Technology Partners by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $703,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $785,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL increased its position in shares of Gores Technology Partners by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 237,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 100,782 shares in the last quarter.

Gores Technology Partners, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

