Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Good Times Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $3.65 on Friday. Good Times Restaurants has a 52 week low of $3.49 and a 52 week high of $6.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.71 million, a PE ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.53.

Good Times Restaurants ( NASDAQ:GTIM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $32.92 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTIM. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Good Times Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Good Times Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Good Times Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Good Times Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Covalent Partners LLC purchased a new position in Good Times Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

